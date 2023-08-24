Santa Maria resident Francesca Roberts, born and raised in Italy, says a ride assistance plan provided by Community Partners in Caring has helped her greatly.

Roberts describes herself as a people person, so having opportunities to meet volunteers and go out for medical appointments and grocery shopping allows her to continue to meet people and be part of the community.

“We believe all our participants are valued members of our community and that they deserve dignity and respect as well,” said Alejandra Enciso, the deputy director and acting executive director for Community Partners in Caring. 

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0