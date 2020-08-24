You have permission to edit this article.
Connie Glenn-Wemple: Donor program inspires avid walker to overcome
Connie Glenn-Wemple: Donor program inspires avid walker to overcome

From the Cancer survivors' stories highlight Mission Hope Cancer Center, importance of Day of Hope donations series

Many Mission Hope Cancer Center patients hit the chemotherapy treatment room with a friend or family member in tow, a partner in treatment who helps keep company, lift spirits, provide emotional support and a ride home.

Those who face the treatment alone may instead be greeted with gift bags from an anonymous donor with intimate knowledge of the process.

Licensed clinical social worker Ashley Hahn selects the patients, lets the donor know where that patient is in treatment, then steps back.

“I think about where I was at that point in my chemo, relating to where she is in her journey, and put together a gift for her. I intend to do this forever. It gets to me so much to think that maybe I could be helping other women through this journey,” said the donor.

The donor's program has touched the heart of Connie Glenn-Wemple, an avid walker who was shocked by her own breast cancer diagnosis in late 2018.

“I didn’t believe it because I’m the healthiest person in the world. I still don’t believe it, to tell you the truth. I never get a cold. I never get sick. I got my tonsils out when I was 10 and haven’t been sick a day since then,” she said.

Glenn-Wemple felt the lump shortly after receiving her shingles vaccination.

“I thought it was just an enlarged lymph node reacting to the shingles vaccination; that it would take care of itself,” she said.

Out of an abundance of caution, she mentioned it to her doctor, and a biopsy led to a lumpectomy and removal of lymph nodes, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

“For being a cancer thing, it couldn’t have been better. They give so much love and support. It’s a terrifying thing when you first go into the infusion room, but the nurses are working with patients; people are laughing and talking. They make it a place of levity and lightheartedness,” Glenn-Wemple said.

After surgery, a substantial lump emerged under her right arm again.

“It scared me to death,” she said.

But it turned out a nicked nerve led to a fluid buildup that was improved through physical therapy.

Glenn-Wemple said she was very lucky during chemo because, between all three of her adult children, she was covered.

“I had my loved ones and friends with me all the time, but I always saw women there who had no one. I’m sure there is more need for a program like this than I could see. I hope it’s a program that can grow,” she said.

Due to COVID-19 limited visitation policies are now in place, and cancer patients are not allowed visitors during treatments or exams.

These days, Glenn-Wemple is back up to long walks with her dogs. She averages 5 miles a day, though it’s not unusual for her to walk nearly 20 miles in a day.

“I think my health was to my benefit. I’m a fantastic walker. It’s the most therapeutic thing I can do for myself because I do my best thinking while I’m walking,” she said.

