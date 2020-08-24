Connie Glenn-Wemple: Donor program inspires avid walker to overcome

Many Mission Hope Cancer Center patients hit the chemotherapy treatment room with a friend or family member in tow, a partner in treatment who helps keep company, lift spirits, provide emotional support and a ride home.

Those who face the treatment alone may instead be greeted with gift bags from an anonymous donor with intimate knowledge of the process.

Licensed clinical social worker Ashley Hahn selects the patients, lets the donor know where that patient is in treatment, then steps back.

“I think about where I was at that point in my chemo, relating to where she is in her journey, and put together a gift for her. I intend to do this forever. It gets to me so much to think that maybe I could be helping other women through this journey,” said the donor.

The donor's program has touched the heart of Connie Glenn-Wemple, an avid walker who was shocked by her own breast cancer diagnosis in late 2018.

“I didn’t believe it because I’m the healthiest person in the world. I still don’t believe it, to tell you the truth. I never get a cold. I never get sick. I got my tonsils out when I was 10 and haven’t been sick a day since then,” she said.

Glenn-Wemple felt the lump shortly after receiving her shingles vaccination.