Construction to begin on Hwy 101/135 bridge replacement in Los Alamos

Reconstruction of bridges at the Highway 101/135 interchange in Los Alamos will begin Monday, Feb. 1, according to a Caltrans District 5 spokesman.

The $10 million project, overseen by CalPortland of Santa Maria, will involve both bridge demolition and installation of girders.

Motorists can expect lane closures on Highway 101 at Highway 135 in both directions from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, the spokesman said. Ramp closures in both directions will be scheduled between 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

One-way reversing traffic control will take place on Highway 135 between Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and during the overnight hours from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., the spokesman said.

Closures are projected to take place in May, July and October, as well as January and April of 2022.

During those times, motorists will be directed to exit Highway 101 in both directions at Cat Canyon Road to reach Los Alamos, he said.

A shuttle service will be provided for pedestrians, bicyclists and those using wheelchairs during the closure of Highway 135, according to the spokesman, noting that traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

Electronic message boards will be set up to inform drivers of lane closures and detours, the spokesman said.

The project is scheduled to be complete by summer of 2022.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.