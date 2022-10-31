A project to pave and improve state routes 1 and 246 along Ocean Avenue from west of V Street to the southbound Y entrance of Highway 1 is underway and will continue each week until project completion in September 2023.
Roadwork will result in lane closures on State Route 246/Highway 1 beginning Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
However, it is anticipated there will be a winter suspension due to low temperatures not suitable for paving from January to March of 2023, a Caltrans official said.