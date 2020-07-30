Controversial plaza project surrounding Solvang vets hall scrapped; developer submits apartment plan

A developer who couldn’t drum up support for his plans for a European-style plaza, a scaled-down plaza and then simply a hotel in Solvang, said he has abandoned the concept and submitted plans to the city for an apartment complex instead.

“That project wasn’t getting any traction, so we’re going back to housing,” developer Ed St. George said Wednesday.

Plans submitted to the city call for construction of three four-story apartment buildings, one with 18 units and two with 20 units, on the Mission Drive side of a 2-acre lot formerly occupied by Skytt lumberyard.

One unit would be reserved for the manager.

Each of the two-bedroom, three-bath units would have two floors, with the lower floor providing an open living, dining and kitchen area plus a half-bath and space for a stacked washer and dryer.

The upper floor would consist of two bedrooms and two bathrooms, one with two sinks.

+5 'We can't wait 10 years': Senior center sidesteps St. George development concept to pursue separate building plans Once the center's $2.5 million capital campaign hits its first financial benchmark — $1.5 million — the plan is to break ground on the project. So far they have raised $450,000.

Apartments on the lower level would have a patio on the ground floor and a deck above the patio on the second floor. Upper level apartments would have a deck on each side of the first floor but no deck on the second floor.

New construction would also include a two story building for residents’ storage and a three-story building with two apartments designated for sheriff’s deputy housing, with a garage on the ground floor below each apartment.

The storage building and sheriff’s apartments would be constructed on the Maple Avenue side of the lot and separated from the four-story apartments by a parking area with access from Maple.