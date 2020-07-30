Controversial plaza project surrounding Solvang vets hall scrapped; developer submits apartment plan

A developer who couldn’t drum up support for his plans for a European-style plaza, a scaled-down plaza and then simply a hotel in Solvang, said he has abandoned the concept and submitted plans to the city for an apartment complex instead.
“That project wasn’t getting any traction, so we’re going back to housing,” developer Ed St. George said Wednesday.
Plans submitted to the city call for construction of three four-story apartment buildings, one with 18 units and two with 20 units, on the Mission Drive side of a 2-acre lot formerly occupied by Skytt lumberyard.
One unit would be reserved for the manager.
Each of the two-bedroom, three-bath units would have two floors, with the lower floor providing an open living, dining and kitchen area plus a half-bath and space for a stacked washer and dryer.
The upper floor would consist of two bedrooms and two bathrooms, one with two sinks.
'We can't wait 10 years': Senior center sidesteps St. George development concept to pursue separate building plans
Once the center's $2.5 million capital campaign hits its first financial benchmark — $1.5 million — the plan is to break ground on the project. So far they have raised $450,000.
Apartments on the lower level would have a patio on the ground floor and a deck above the patio on the second floor. Upper level apartments would have a deck on each side of the first floor but no deck on the second floor.
New construction would also include a two story building for residents’ storage and a three-story building with two apartments designated for sheriff’s deputy housing, with a garage on the ground floor below each apartment.
The storage building and sheriff’s apartments would be constructed on the Maple Avenue side of the lot and separated from the four-story apartments by a parking area with access from Maple.
An existing single-family residence fronting Mission Drive would be retained for sheriff’s deputy housing.
The number of residential units would require 59 parking spaces, and the plans provide 62 spaces.
St. George’s initial proposal, which would have involved demolishing the Veterans Memorial Building, the Solvang Library, Solvang Senior Center, the sheriff's substation, courtroom and county offices, put many Solvang residents up in arms in May.
Residents objected to the loss of city history and heritage as well as its small-town feel.
St. George responded with a modified project that would make the Veterans Memorial Building the centerpiece of the plaza, with existing agencies and organizations retaining a place in the project.
GUEST COMMENTARY If the Solvang city council cannot do the right thing and pull the plug on this downtown development proposal, then put it to a vote of the citizens of Solvang. We guarantee the development will be overwhelmingly condemned.
“We were going to restore that,” St. George said of the Veterans Memorial Building, even though nowhere on the city’s website does it say the building is historical. “We went back and looked at the calendar of events, and it was really not used that much. But it’s loved.”
His second proposal called for a plaza with two hotels, 36,000 to 49,000 square feet of commercial space, 105 to 181 housing units, some of them designated affordable, and a 500-space parking structure to be built in two phases at a cost of $250 million.
But while that proposal didn’t stir up major opposition, it also didn’t generate much enthusiasm.
“It was suggested by a bunch of people that I develop a hotel on my own property and just see what happens,” St. George said.
But after submitting plans for that, he said the city didn’t even post them for review.
“So I said, ‘You know what, I’m just going to build workforce housing,’ which is what I bought the property for to begin with,” St. George said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.