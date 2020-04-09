Coronavirus cases now at 243, Santa Barbara County plans to release case demographic data

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Santa Barbara County has confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, 10 of which are among inmates in the federal penitentiary in Lompoc, bringing the total to 243 cases.

The county Public Health Department will be releasing in-depth data on case demographics in the coming weeks to give a fuller picture of spread in the county, Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said at a Thursday press conference.

"We plan to present this data by end of next week to the community," Van Do-Reynoso said.

Along with the 10 cases at the penitentiary, three additional cases were confirmed in the area of Lompoc and one was confirmed in the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota, according to Public Health data.

Of the 243 cases, 69 have fully recovered, 113 are recovering at home, 30 are recovering in the hospital with 18 in intensive care units, two have died, and Disease Control is awaiting updates on nine, Do-Reynoso said.

Thus far, 37 health-care workers have been confirmed as having the virus.