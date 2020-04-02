Coronavirus cases rise: Santa Barbara County confirms 28 new cases for a total of 139

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Santa Barbara County has 139 confirmed coronavirus cases after 28 new cases were confirmed Thursday, county Public Health officials said at a press conference.

Thursday's case count marks the highest daily increase of confirmed cases in the county thus far, something public health officials said they have expected to see as the virus spreads and more testing has become available.

Of the 28 cases, 11 are in Santa Maria, five are in Orcutt, three are in unincorporated North County areas including Guadalupe, one is in the Santa Ynez Valley, one is in Goleta, five are in Santa Barbara, and two are in the area of Lompoc including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Of the 139 cases, 81 are recovering at home, 24 have fully recovered, 10 are at home with the Public Health Department awaiting updates on their condition, and 23 are recovering in the hospital, with 16 of those 23 in intensive care units, public health officials said.

Officials confirmed the first COVID-19-related death in the county yesterday. No further deaths have been reported.

In San Luis Obispo County, six new cases were announced Thursday for a total of 89.