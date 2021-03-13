Coronavirus created a harrowing year in Marian Regional's ICU: 'You saw the best in people come out'

Every time registered nurse Kelly Stettmeier checks on a patient with a severe case of COVID-19, she must complete a complex "gowning" process that involves donning a thin, blue, disposable gown over scrubs, covering exposed skin with extra gloves and placing an air-purifying respirator over her face.

The 10-minute procedure required before visiting patients in isolation is the stark reality that has become routine over the last year.

Since the first COVID-19 patient came into Marian Regional Medical Center's intensive care unit nearly one year ago on March 19, 2020, staff have seen the worst of the virus' effects, experienced the devastation of increasingly larger surges, and relied on one another as they cope with feelings of loss and isolation.

"The day starts out with a lot of anxiety, when you start with a lot of critically sick people. This COVID course is long and hard and it’s exhausting, and it’s a lot of work with the gowning," Stettmeier said. "There’s not a lot of victories in the day, but you have to celebrate the little wins, like when someone drops down on medication."

On Wednesday, there were seven COVID-19 patients in the unit, including a couple breathing with the assistance of intubation. The nurses are grateful for this period of something like calm, following the nightmare three months ago.