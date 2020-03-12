Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Foodbank gearing up for COVID-19 outbreak

To minimize potential exposure to coronavirus for those over age 70, who have a higher risk of severe COVID-19 infection, additional deliveries will be made to low-income seniors participating in Foodbank’s Brown Bag program.

In addition to those participating in the program, Foodbank officials are preparing to provide food to other seniors who are quarantined or sheltering in place, Talkin said.

If schools are closed, students will lose access to daily school meals, and Foodbank officials are planning to fill in those gaps by giving families good to prepare at home, rather than serving prepared meals at communal locations, to minimize the risk of transmitting the virus, he said.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will institute other measures to minimize the potential for transmitting the virus, including providing disposable protective gloves for volunteers and food recipients to wear during food distributions.

Those attending a distribution will be kept separated by six feet, and Foodbank clients may use appointments and drive-through pickups to minimize the exposure risk, Talkin said.

He said Foodbank staff also recall any food that was rescued from a retailer where an employee subsequently tests positive for coronavirus.