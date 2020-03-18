Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Marian Regional Medical Center gets more beds, urges faster testing

"Having to send out the vast majority of tests has severely limited the types of patients we can test ... we can only test severe patients and those who test negative for other illnesses. It is a major bottleneck in our system at this time," Robertson said.

According to Marian spokeswoman Megan Maloney, the hospital does not have the capacity to test on site and will need assistance from other facilities.

"We are working with CommonSpirit Health, which we are a part of, on options to procure instrumentation that would allow us to test at our facilities," Maloney said.

While the hospital is working with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to procure more tests that could be performed on site, Maloney said the hospital does not know the time frame for receiving tests or how many they will receive.

At a Tuesday press conference held by the county Public Health Department, health officials said 128 tests had been administered as of Monday, and that 1,700 tests were available in the county.