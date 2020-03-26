With nearly 40 million people stuck at home because of the coronavirus, California's governor on Tuesday warned state agencies to prepare for less money from the government that will likely postpone many of the state's ambitious spending plans.
A Lompoc judge on March 13 continued the preliminary hearing for a man accused of killing 15-year-old Erik Vargas, but not before police witnesses gave details in the alleged gang-related shooting in October that left two others injured.
Essential services at the Santa Barbara County Probation Department are still being conducted, such as compliance checks, even as staff have indefinitely reduced to a "core" group of personnel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
Santa Maria Police on Friday identified a bicyclist allegedly killed in a hit-and-run collision near Blosser Road and Main Street on Sunday, and are seeking the public's help to identify the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene.