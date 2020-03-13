Coronavirus leads Lompoc Unified School District to cancel classes March 18 through April 3

In response to the growing coronavirus crisis, Lompoc Unified School District announced Friday that it will be canceling classes beginning March 18 through at least April 3.

Although classes will not be in session, the education of students will continue, according to a statement sent by the district.

To that end, school sites will be available as "a resource to help families navigate the homework packets and online learning that will be provided by the teachers," read a portion of the announcement from LUSD.

Students are slated to be provided resources by Tuesday. Those resources could be in the form of Chromebooks, homework packets, or something else. The district reported that it is also working with the city of Lompoc to provide students free access to the city-wide WiFi.

Food also will be delivered to sites around the city, beginning March 18. The locations of those sites will be revealed by early next week, according to the district.

Although school will still be held on Monday and Tuesday, all extracurricular activities, including sports and after-school programs, were canceled effective immediately.