Coronavirus roundup: C.A.R.E.4Paws increases support for pets

Shuttle services now are available by appointment for those requiring early-morning or late-night transportation.

SMAT also is completing daily sanitation of the bus fleet, cleaning high-touch surfaces such as door handles, seat handles, grab bars, fare boxes and driver areas.

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s Smart911 system has coronavirus feature

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced a new feature for its Smart911 system that will improve dispatchers’ ability to assess an individual’s risk for coronavirus infection.

By signing up for Smart911, individuals can help first responders get key information about every person in a family who may need assistance, not only during the coronavirus outbreak but also during any emergency, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said.

Last year, the Sheriff's Office began offering the free service that lets individuals create a Smart911 Safety Profile for their household at www.smart911.com or on the Smart911 App.