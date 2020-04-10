Coronavirus roundup: Gold Coast Packing to provide produce boxes as grocery shopping alternative, Flying Flags RV Resort, Sideways Inn team up to host 'physically-distant' Easter egg hunt

Those wishing to order a box should call the winery at 805-922-1468 no later than Wednesday during the week to pick up their box between 2-6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Costa de Oro also offers a 30% discount on all wines for those who order a box, Chavez said.

Costa de Oro is located at 1331 S. Nicholson Ave. in Santa Maria.

Flying Flags RV Resort, Sideways Inn team up to host 'physically-distant' Easter egg hunt

In collaboration with the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, Flying Flags RV Resort and Sideways Inn are organizing a “physically-distant” Easter egg hunt in Buellton this weekend, offering locals a chance to participate in seeking out the brightly colored roe for a chance to win a grand prize.