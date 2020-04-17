Coronavirus roundup: Harvest Community Center increases food distributions to meet COVID-19 need

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Harvest Community Center increases food distributions to meet COVID-19 need

The Harvest Community Center in Santa Maria will be increasing its food capacity during its upcoming monthly distributions in order to provide longer-lasting supplies for more families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Monday, April 20, monthly food packages from Harvest Community Center will be available for up to 175 four-person families, with enough food to last families a month rather than the usual two-week supply, director Anthony Burns said.

Packages will include items such as canned goods, fresh vegetables and fruit, bread, meat and beans, Burns added.

Normally, families wait in line outside the community center before entering to pick out food items from the center's supply. Now, the supplies will be given to families outside of the center, he said.

The center will also require those picking up food to follow social distancing guidelines for the coming months, standing six feet apart at placed markers on the sidewalk.

Those picking up food are also asked to wear gloves and masks while waiting in line.