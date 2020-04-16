Coronavirus roundup: Marian pediatric program delivering produce to families

The program is free, and families can be referred to it by their health-care provider.

Phillips 66 donating $20K to local COVID-19 relief

Phillips 66 officials said the company will contribute $20,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts within the Central Coast, providing support for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County specifically for the city of Santa Maria.

The funds will support 15 SAFE Food Net distributions in Santa Maria and thousands of home deliveries to seniors to help ensure safe access to nutritious groceries and fresh produce to maintain or regain their health throughout the crisis, a Phillips 66 spokesman said.

“The global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone,” said Butch Lemos, Central Coast Area supervisor in Santa Maria. “This donation is critical to assist those in need during these difficult times.

“These funds help support the great community where our employees both live and work,” he added. “We want to ensure our community knows that we are all in this together.”

The Santa Maria Refinery owned and operated by Phillips 66 on the Nipomo Mesa employs 140 full-time employees plus specialized contractors and maintains an office in Santa Maria.