Coronavirus roundup: Pierce Chiropractic earns city’s CODE Award

Pierce Chiropractic earns city’s CODE Award
Santa Maria Code Enforcement Division has presented the Code Officers Distinguished Excellence Award to Pierce Chiropractic & Sports Injury Center at 1415 E. Main St., a city spokesman said.
Code Enforcement Supervisor Joy Castaing and Code Enforcement Officer Frank Santos formally presented the business with the award certificate.
The CODE Award program, operated through the City Attorney’s Office, recognizes businesses making a positive contribution to the community, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Pierce Chiropractic & Sports Injury Center was nominated for the award for implementing safe practices to stop the spread of COVID-19 while still offering chiropractic services to the community.
The business is strictly following federal guidelines, modifying hours of operation to allow for proper social distancing, spacing out appointment times and conducting extensive cleaning and sanitizing as well as providing education and tips to improve personal well-being, van de Kamp said.
He said the business also reaches out to the community through social media and works to keep the public and first responders safe and healthy.
For more information about the awards, contact Castaing at 805-925-0951, ext. 2420.
Dignity Health plans additional blood drives
A shortage of blood has prompted Dignity Health hospitals to partner with Vitalant to collect blood donations from the community at blood drives next week.
Marian Regional Medical Center will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the conference center located at 1400 E. Church St., at the corner of Palisades and Church, in Santa Maria.
Arroyo Grande Community Hospital will hold its drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in the Annex Conference Room at 345 S. Halcyon Road.
The drives are being held to proactively support the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Dignity Health spokeswoman.
The process takes 45 minutes, but those planning to donate are urged to sign up at www.blood4life.org, according to a Vitalant spokeswoman.
Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important as currently a two-day supply of O-negative blood is available, which is half of the ideal quantity needed to support patient needs, she said.
However, donors of all types are needed, but those who are feeling ill are advised not to donate.
Lompoc Food Pantry remains open with altered procedures
The Lompoc Food Pantry, which is run by Catholic Charities, has remained open and is continuing to accept clients, but the organization has altered its procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the changes, clients are no longer allowed inside the Food Pantry building and are now being processed at the window near the entrance.
The Food Pantry is located at 325 North Second St. in Lompoc, though the facility also serves clients from Los Alamos, Buellton, Solvang and Santa Ynez. Its operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
The Food Pantry offers a range of services, including food for some 200 clients a day, as well as assistance with utilities and home repairs for qualified clients.
"The Food Pantry management wishes to thank people who have made donations at this difficult time," read a portion of a statement from Food Pantry administrators.
For more information, call the Food Pantry at 805-736-6226.
