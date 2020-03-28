Coronavirus roundup: Santa Barbara County Jail employee tests positive for COVID-19

In addition, the tribe will furlough the majority of its workforce in the coming weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesman said.

The initial closure began March 15 and was set to extend through the end of this month. Now, the properties will remain closed through April.

“We believe that closing our operations when we did was the right thing to do for the safety and well-being of our team members, guests and the greater community,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman.

“Extending the closure falls in line with the serious measures our local, state and federal agencies have taken to help protect the population and not overwhelm the heroes working in clinics and hospitals throughout the nation.”

Acknowledging that the pandemic has taken a toll on hospitality, tourism, retail and gaming industries across the nation, Kahn said that during the initial shutdown, employees continued to receive compensation.

Now, tribe officials will furlough the majority of its workforce while maintaining health benefits for those employees.