Coronavirus roundup: Santa Maria city firefighters who reported COVID-19 symptoms tested, sent home

Santa Maria now has 11 large signs placed on busy streets throughout the community reminding residents to stay home as much as possible and maintain social distancing to fight the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Last week, the city positioned three large digital message boards along Broadway.

Eight more signs went up Tuesday and Wednesday — four in Spanish and four in English — at Betteravia and South Bradley roads, West Cook Street and South Blosser Road, South Thornburg Street and West Battles Road, and North Broadway and West Taylor Street.

Updates about city services during the COVID-19 emergency are available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/coronavirus and posted on Twitter at www.twitter.com/City_SantaMaria.

For more information about coronavirus, visit the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department website at www.publichealthsbc.org.

Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals launch bilingual COVID-19 hotlines

Dignity Health Central Coast’s three hospitals have launched hotline numbers in both English and Spanish to educate community members about COVID-19, a hospital spokeswoman said.