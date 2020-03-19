Coronavirus roundup: Sheriff's Office indefinitely halts evictions; Vandenberg Air Force Base limits access to only essential personnel

Sheriff's Office indefinitely halts evictions
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office halted evictions on Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The Sheriff's Office Civil Unit, which is responsible for enforcing evictions ordered by the Superior Court, has suspended evictions for an indefinite period of time.
Also on Tuesday, Superior Court Presiding Judge Michael Carrozzo signed an order indefinitely suspending all court matters except for in-custody arraignment hearings, juvenile cases and emergency orders.
The coronavirus outbreak, which was declared a pandemic on March 11, has sickened at least nine people in Santa Barbara County since Sunday, according to public health officials.
Vandenberg Air Force Base limits access to only essential personnel
An order issued by the Vandenberg Air Force Base commander Thursday will limit access to the installation to only essential services and personnel beginning Friday in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The order was issued by 30th Space Wing's Col. Anthony Mastalir, the base's commander, limiting access to the military installation to only essential services and personnel starting Friday, March 20, at noon.
The 30th Medical Group Pharmacy, commissary and Base Exchange — or retail store — will remain open to all authorized beneficiaries, which include retirees, veterans and family members of active duty personnel who have a valid ID card.
No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the base, Mastalir said.
Nine confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Santa Barbara County since Sunday, public health officials said, with at least six new cases confirmed Thursday.
Despite limiting access, the base's mission remains unaffected as Air Force officials work with their local and federal counterparts to actively combat the spread of coronavirus, Mastalir said.
"The health and safety of the men and women of Vandenberg remains our top priority," Mastalir said. "We are remaining proactive in our efforts to safeguard our service members and their families."
Up-to-date information on coronavirus at Vandenberg AFB can be found at www.vandenberg.af.mil/COVID-19 and on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/30thSpaceWing.
Marian Regional Medical Center urges public to stop taking masks, sanitizer
As people continue seeking out low-running essentials, Marian Regional Medical Center has requested that visitors stop removing masks and hand sanitizers from the hospital's supply.
Spokeswoman Sara San Juan said Wednesday that these items are there for the health and safety of patients, not for the public to take.
The specific masks stocked in the hospital do not protect from the virus, she added.
"Taking critical hospital supplies is stealing from the patients we are working diligently to care for," San Juan said.
The Community Centers for Disease Control recommends that people wash their hands with soap and water as a first resort before using hand sanitizer.
Residents urged to fill out the census online or via phone
Amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S. Census Bureau is encouraging the public to complete the 2020 census and take advantage of options to fill it out via the phone and the internet.
This is the first year that the public has had the option to complete the census without talking to an in-person census taker, allowing those trying to maintain social distancing to ensure they are still counted.
The public began receiving initial invitations to participate in the census over the past week, and further reminders will be sent in the coming weeks to households that do not respond online or via phone.
These invitations include information on how to quickly and easily complete the census online and over the phone.
“Completing the census has never been easier, and in light of health concerns around the COVID-19 virus, our focus is on promoting ‘self–response.’ Invitations are in the mail and include online instructions and phone numbers. Whether completed online, over the phone, or by mail, we want everyone in our community to be counted,” said Joni Maiden, co-chair of the Santa Barbara County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee.
In addition,the U.S. Census Bureau announced Wednesday that all in-person census operations are ceased until April 1 to prevent further spread of the virus.
During this pause, the bureau will continue to monitor census operations and assist the public as needed.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.