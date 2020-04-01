Coronavirus roundup: Two more sheriff's deputies test positive for coronavirus

Two more sheriff's deputies test positive for coronavirus
Two Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, including one who works at the Main Jail, tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering at home days after two of their fellow officers learned they were infected with the virus, according to a spokeswoman.
The family member of a custody deputy tested positive for the coronavirus on March 27, prompting the rest of the family to get tested. The custody deputy's test results came back positive on March 29, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The custody deputy, who last worked on March 26 at the Main Jail, already was spending scheduled days off when the test results came back positive.
Additionally, a patrol deputy assigned to Santa Maria tested positive for the coronavirus on March 30 after taking a test on March 26, Zick said.
The deputy last worked on March 18 but hasn't been to work since March 19, when they began experiencing symptoms of the virus, she added.
Prior to the newest confirmations, two patrol deputies tested positive on March 27 and March 28, respectively.
Overall, three patrol deputies and four sheriff's deputies now have tested positive for the coronavirus.
After consulting with the County Public Health Department, no additional inmates or staff were isolated as a result of the new cases, Zick said.
In addition, a Wellpath medical employee who is contracted with the Main Jail for inmate medical services was notified on March 26 that they had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Two inmates have been tested for the coronavirus, but both results came back negative, Zick said.
Los Flores Ranch to extend open days, waive fees
You have free articles remaining.
Los Flores Ranch Park will extend its schedule to remain open an additional day each week with all entrance fees waived to meet the community's increased need for access to open space, according to the Recreation and Parks Department.
Effective Wednesday, April 1, the park will be open from Wednesday to Sunday and the entry fees of $3.75 for adults and $1.60 for seniors will be waived for the immediate future.
Signs also have been erected throughout the park advising visitors to maintain 6 feet between themselves and others, according to Recreation and Parks Director Dennis Smitherman.
Visitors also are advised not to visit the park if they feel sick, to share the trail and notify others of their presence when passing by, to wash hands thoroughly after using public restrooms, and to expect limited access to public water fountains.
A number of popular outdoor spaces in neighboring San Luis Obispo County have been closed due to a lack of social distancing practices among visitors, including the Avila and Pismo Beach piers and various beach parking lots.
Lompoc school district enlists team of tutors to help students with online learning
Lompoc Unified School District has enlisted the support of a team of tutors to provide online learning assistance for students who now are relying on remote lessons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
With schools set to remain closed at least through the end of April, LUSD is utilizing tutors through the California Student Opportunity and Access Program, also known as Cal-SOAP, to help the district’s more than 9,700 students keep up with classwork during the widespread shutdowns.
The tutors are Hancock College students. LUSD has used Cal-SOAP to enlist tutors from Hancock College at its school sites since 2014.
“We have been exploring every avenue, along with every resource to provide students with what they need during this transition to digital learning,” LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald said. “I am delighted that Cal-SOAP tutors have enthusiastically stepped up to provide support to our kids during these unprecedented times.”
Cal-SOAP tutors will be able to connect with individual students or groups across LUSD by utilizing Zoom, an online video-conferencing tool.
The tutors will be available at every school site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays, according to LUSD.
For more information on how LUSD is dealing with the ongoing coronavirus crisis, visit lusd.org.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.