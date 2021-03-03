Coronavirus update: ECMO machine now in use at Marian Regional; SLO County reaches red tier

Marian Regional Medical Center's new extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, machine is now treating patients after being donated by the Mark and Dorothy Smith Family Foundation.
Hospital staff presented the ECMO machine, the only one now available between Los Angeles and San Francisco, to the media on Wednesday. The machine can be used to treat patients with severe coronavirus cases and other life-threatening illnesses.
As of Wednesday, the number of individuals hospitalized in the county is 57, including 19 in the intensive care unit, according to county public health data.
COVID-19 case rates
As cases and hospitalizations drop, Santa Barbara County is drawing closer to needed metrics for the red tier but remains in the most restrictive purple tier for the time being.
As of Tuesday, the county's case rate had dropped from 16.9 to 13 per 100,000, according to state metrics.
However, youth and adult recreational sports now are permitted to resume in the county, under new state guidelines allowing contact and no-contact sports in counties with a case rate of 14 per 100,000 people.
"Youth sports play a critical role for the physical and mental health of our children,” said Santa Barbara County Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg. “The updated state guidance includes specific safety requirements for all sports permitted at this time."
San Luis Obispo County public health officials confirmed that the county has moved into the state's red tier, allowing K-12 schools to pursue in-person learning and businesses like restaurants and fitness centers to resume indoor operations.
The county's case rate per 100,000 people dropped just below the needed threshold of 7 this week to 6.8, according to the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Testing positivity rates have also remained low for the past two weeks, actually meeting orange tier metrics.
“This is a positive step in the right direction for our community and I’m happy that we’re able to reopen more parts of our community,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “But we cannot take this gift for granted. We must remain vigilant as we move forward so that we do not undo this good work.”
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the illness on Wednesday.
According to county public health data, 32,147 total cases have been confirmed in the county, 352 of which remain active.
The four new deaths included two individuals over the age of 70 and two between the ages of 50 and 69. They resided in Goleta, the South County area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota, Orcutt, and the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, according to county data.
One death also occurred in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate care facility. COVID-19 deaths confirmed in the county now total 420.
In Santa Maria, 71 out of 10,818 total cases remain active and 148 individuals have died.
In Orcutt, 27 out of 1,697 total cases remain active and 27 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 49 out of 3,376 total cases remain active and 44 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, eight out of 956 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.
In the North County area, four out of 1,232 total cases remain active and 21 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths from the illness on Wednesday.
According to county public health data, 19,751 total cases have been confirmed, 422 of which remain active.
Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 238, according to county data.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.