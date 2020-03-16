Coronavirus update: Lompoc schools shuttered Monday; District announces free meal sites during extended closures

Just two days after announcing the cancellation of classes due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Lompoc Unified School District officials decided Sunday evening to push up the start of the extended closures.

LUSD campuses were closed Monday through at least April 3. District officials on Friday had announced that schools would be closed beginning Wednesday, March 18, but those plans changed late Sunday after the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Santa Barbara County.

A notice sent by LUSD via social media to parents noted that "following the recent declaration of a national emergency by our president, the governor's executive orders, and the growing concerns for our staff and student safety, LUSD has made the extremely difficult decision to close all schools for students beginning Monday, March 16, [through] Friday, April 3."

The district also alerted families with recorded phone messages Sunday night.