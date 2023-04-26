Drowning was the primary cause of death for David Navarro, the 32-year-old Santa Maria man who was found dead in March, nine days after he went missing in a water retention basin, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office-Coroner's Bureau.
Acute alcohol intoxication and a history of alcohol and illicit substance use were listed in the coroner's report as other significant contributors to Navarro's death.
Navarro went missing on March 14 and his body was found March 23 near the spot that search and rescue teams from multiple agencies conducted searches for him.
A report from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said that on March 14, near 11 p.m., Navarro was intoxicated with his girlfriend in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was driving on Canal Street in Santa Maria.
Navarro exited the vehicle while it was moving and ran southbound into a water retention basin on North Blosser Road. According to the report, Navarro's girlfriend told officers from the Santa Maria Police Department that he jumped the fence and she was not able to see him due to darkness and that Navarro did not know how to swim.
Officers searched the area but were not able to locate him. The report notes that it was raining that night and a series of recent heavy storms had filled the canal with fast-moving water and the basin was nearly full.
Santa Maria police entered Navarro into the missing persons database, the report states.
Then, on March 15 and March 16, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department dive team searched the basin for Navarro but were unable to locate him.
On March 23 at 11:15 a.m., a person whose identity was redacted in the report "returned to the basin" to look for Navarro because water levels had receded. The person began searching for Navarro and located his body at around 11:35 a.m.
The report states that Navarro's body was found floating face down in the spillway of the basin. Members of the Santa Maria Fire Department arrived but did not perform any life-saving measures and pronounced Navarro dead at 12:10 p.m. His body was then transported to the morgue at the sheriff's substation in Santa Maria by the on-call mortuary, Dudley-Hoffman.
The coroner's report states that toxicology indicated that Navarro "had a significant amount of alcohol" in his system at the time of his death and physical findings were consistent with drowning.
There were no signs of foul play or trauma and nothing suspicious was detected regarding the death, the coroner stated, saying the death was accidental.