Volunteers were recently honored by Cottage Health for donating close to 95,000 hours of service at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital over the past year.
Cottage also awarded five academic scholarships to Santa Ynez Valley High School students who plan to pursue their dreams of careers in healthcare. The recipients — Gabriel Rodriguez, Chase Sylvia, Diana Corona, Allison Linane and Jazmin Gonzalez Salinas — each received at $3,000 scholarship.
After a three-year pause during the pandemic, members of the community once again gathered in-person for the Cottage Health Volunteer Awards Luncheon in April at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.