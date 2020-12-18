Cottage Health receives 1,950 COVID-19 vaccine doses for frontline workers

Joining other health care facilities in the region, Cottage Health on Thursday received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital as part of the county's phased approach to distribute the vaccine.

Cottage Health's initial shipment contained 1,950 doses to be administered among frontline workers based on level of priority, according to a Cottage Health spokesperson. First opportunity is given to staff who work daily with COVID-19 patients.

Given that Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital does not treat COVID-19 patients on a daily basis but transfers those needing hospitalization to Santa Barbara Cottage, vaccines were not distributed to the facility during the initial round, the spokesperson said.

“Today is a historic day and a milestone for our dedicated staff and for our community,” said Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health.

Wasting no time, three frontline staff received the vaccine just hours after the shipment's arrival.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, Lorenzo Vasquez, RN, and Leticia Rodriguez, an environmental services staff member, were the first in line, the spokesperson said.