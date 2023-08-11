Cottage Health of Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley are recipients of an American Heart Association "Get With The Guidelines" achievement award for their demonstrated commitment to research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke.
The guidelines are said to lead to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.
“We are proud our team is being recognized for the important work we do every day to improve the lives of people in Santa Barbara County and along the Central Coast who are affected by stroke, giving them the best possible chance of recovery and survival,” said Dr. Philip Delio, medical director of the Stroke Program at Cottage Health.
Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital received a "Stroke Rural Bronze" award for its efforts in optimizing stroke care and striving to eliminate rural health care outcome disparities, a hospital spokeswoman said. Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital was also recognized, receiving a "Stroke Gold Plus" and Stroke Elite Honor Roll award for its efforts in ensuring stroke patients have access to best practices and life-saving care.
According to research, every 40 seconds someone in the U.S. has a stroke or heart attack — and heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States.
Studies show patients can improve recovery by consistently following treatment guidelines.
The American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines are available to hospitals nationwide to ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines.
As program participants, SBCH and SYCH qualified for the awards.
“We are pleased to recognize Cottage Health for its commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” said John Warner, M.D. and past president of the American Heart Association and CEO of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
“Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”