Cottage Health of Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley are recipients of an American Heart Association "Get With The Guidelines" achievement award for their demonstrated commitment to research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke.

The guidelines are said to lead to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

“We are proud our team is being recognized for the important work we do every day to improve the lives of people in Santa Barbara County and along the Central Coast who are affected by stroke, giving them the best possible chance of recovery and survival,” said Dr. Philip Delio, medical director of the Stroke Program at Cottage Health.

 

