Countdown for approval of low-income housing in Solvang begins

With bipartisan support, Gov. Gavin Newsom in October 2019 signed into law Senate Bill 330, dubbed the Housing Crisis Act of 2019, that went into effect Jan. 1, 2020, and will expire in 2025.

According to the bill's author, state Sen. Nancy Skinner, it was designed to speed up housing construction in California during the next half-decade by slashing the time it takes to obtain building permits, limiting fee increases on housing applications, and barring local governments from reducing the number of homes that can be built.

Based on parameters for the new law, the city of Solvang has 30 days from receipt of St. George's application to respond. A final written determination will be given no later than 60 days after receipt of the applicant's written appeal, should it come to that.

"[Planning Commission] did ask about the hotel project and we explained that we didn't want to miss the opportunity for our SB330 low-income housing project to be dropped," St. George said Monday afternoon after a meeting with the city, having submitted the extensive housing application complete with engineering and elevations site plans and an archeology report.

+5 'We can't wait 10 years': Senior center sidesteps St. George development concept to pursue separate building plans Once the center's $2.5 million capital campaign hits its first financial benchmark — $1.5 million — the plan is to break ground on the project. So far they have raised $450,000.

"As a homebuilder, I love building residences, however, on this particular building site located directly across from the Mission Santa Inés — and literally on the city of Solvang's front doorstep — I believe that a four-star hotel would be better suited for the community. But ultimately it's the decision of the City Council," he said.