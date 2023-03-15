Country music group Parmalee, which has scored No. 1 hits with “Carolina,” “Just the Way” and “Take My Name,” bring its North American tour to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Tickets for the show are $39, $44, $49, $59 and $69.
Parmalee, named after the band members’ hometown in North Carolina, formed in 2001 and consists of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas, cousin Barry Knox and childhood friend Josh McSwain. A year later, they released their first EP “Daylight,” which caught the ear of a producer at RCA, leading to an invitation to record the band’s debut album, “Inside.”
The next several years saw the band record a catalog of music, tour the country, release a live acoustic documentary-style DVD and release two more albums.
Having built a reputation for sharp songwriting and vocal harmonies, Parmalee signed a record deal with Stoney Creek Records in 2012. That same year, the band was featured as a Billboard “Bubbling Under” artist and named Clear Channel’s New Artist to Watch in the country category.
In 2013, the group's hit single “Carolina” climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Later that year, the band released the album “Feels Like Carolina,” which had two more hit singles, “Close Your Eyes” and “Already Callin’ You Mine,” which each cracked the chart’s Top 10.
In 2019, Parmalee found success again with the No. 1 hit “Just the Way” (with Blanco Brown), which has since been certified Double Platinum by the RIAA.
The band’s most recent Billboard success came with its popular single “Take My Name” in 2021, which rose to No. 1, and “Girl in Mine” in 2022, which reached No. 25.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.