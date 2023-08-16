Country music singer/ songwriter Dustin Lynch will bring his North American tour to the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.
Tickets for the show are $99, $114, $139, $154 and $169.
Lynch, whose top hits include “Where’s It At,” “Small Town Boy” and “Ridin’ Roads,” has compiled eight No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since his 2012 debut, won multiple awards and has been inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.
Lynch was born and raised in Tennessee where his love of playing guitar began early in childhood. At the age of 16, he performed during an open mic night and was well-received by the audience, according to reports, prompting him to perform regularly at the Bluebird Café in Nashville while attending college, eventually pursuing a professional career.
Just years into that career, Lynch later scored with No. 1 singles, “Good Girl” (2018), “Ridin’ Roads” (2019), and “Thinking ‘Bout You,” a 2021 hit featuring MacKenzie Porter that spent six weeks atop the Country Airplay chart and spent 28 weeks in the Top 10.
