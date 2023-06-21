Internet Survey 01
Santa Barbara County is urging residents to take the California Digital Equity survey before June 30 for the state to gain federal funding for internet access.

 Len Wood, Staff file

Over the next few months, the California Department of Technology will be leveraging a federal planning grant to develop a state Digital Equity Plan, county spokeswoman Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta said.

When completed, the plan has the ability to deliver hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to California for affordable, high-speed internet access, as well as developing tools needed to participate in the digital economy.

