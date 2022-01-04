While Santa Barbara County is seeing COVID-19 case levels similar to that of last year's devastating winter surge, lower rates of hospitalization and death because of COVID-19 vaccinations indicate a situation less dire than in early 2021.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 2,867 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths from the illness over the past five days, bringing the largest single-day case increase yet in the pandemic and sending the active case rate skyrocketing by 91%.

The largest daily increase in cases was 779 in January of 2021, until the reporting of 816 cases on New Year's Eve.

According to county public health data, the local 7-day testing positivity rate has surpassed the peak seen during last year's winter surge, with a current rate of 19.8%.

Due to the fast spread of the omicron variant and limitations on county testing data, the true number of cases is likely much higher than recorded. Testing positivity data only accounts for PCR tests and does not include results identified by at-home rapid antigen tests, which have become a more popular option due to their convenience and fast results.

"Reporting a positive antigen test is possible through an app that the test manufacturer recommends, however, results of antigen tests are not included in our overall case count," county Public Health Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said.

Daily COVID-19 case rates are also close to exceeding levels seen a year ago — the all-time high daily case rate of 99.4 cases per 100,000 people was logged on Jan. 8 of 2021, and the most recently reported daily case rate on Thursday was 93.6.

However, compared to this time last year, hospitalizations and deaths from the illness are much more stable. Fifty-seven county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, including eight in the intensive care unit, according to county data.

The county reported two new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, including one resident over the age of 70 and another between the ages of 50-69. The residents lived in the areas of Santa Maria and Orcutt, according to county data.

Another death was reported Tuesday — a resident between the ages of 50 and 69 residing in the North County area that includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic total 567 as of Tuesday.

COVID-19 vaccination progress

During the month of December, Santa Barbara County saw the greatest monthly increase in COVID-19 vaccinations since May, with 63,550 doses administered.

Just under 69% of county residents age 5 and older are considered fully vaccinated as of this week, and around 77% are partially vaccinated. Around 98,000 eligible county residents remain entirely unvaccinated, and more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection as a result.

Vaccination rates continue to be lowest among the 5 to 11 age group, which became eligible for the shot in early November. Thirteen percent of the age group is fully vaccinated as of this week, and 10% are considered partially vaccinated, according to county data.

COVID in San Luis Obispo County

Public health officials in San Luis Obispo County are sounding the alarm about similar COVID-19 case increases in the region, with the county reporting just over 2,000 new cases in the past week and climbing hospitalizations.

County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein encouraged residents that test positive for COVID-19 through a PCR or at-home test to isolate and not leave their homes except for medical care.

“COVID-19 is clearly surging in San Luis Obispo County. This is the fastest, steepest increase we have seen since the beginning of this pandemic, even compared to our biggest surge last January,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “It’s likely that with the increased use of home testing, these numbers do not represent all cases."

Borenstein encouraged those who test positive via an at-home test to notify the county Public Health Department via their website in order to receive an isolation letter and other resources.