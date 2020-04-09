You are the owner of this article.
County Fire crews respond to 4-barrel oil spill in Lompoc
County Fire crews respond to 4-barrel oil spill in Lompoc

Lompoc oil spill

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to a small oil spill of four barrels shortly before noon on Tuesday in the 3900 block of Rucker Road. The spill was caused by a failed gasket in a pump, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.  

 Dave Minsky

A small oil spill was reported at a Lompoc facility on Wednesday after a pump failed, causing approximately four barrels of crude oil to leak onto the ground, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.

County Fire crews responded to the spill at the facility shortly before noon in the 3900 block of Rucker Road, where the oil leak was discovered, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. 

Additionally, a County oil and gas representative responded to the scene. 

Crews contained three of the four barrels, leaving one barrel outside the containment zone, Bertucelli said, adding that crews initiated cleanup efforts. 

The cause of the leak was attributed to a faulty gasket pump, according to Bertucelli. 

