County health department tracking asymptomatic travelers amid coronavirus concerns

"If someone were to develop symptoms, we would arrange with them to receive the appropriate medical care, which could include testing," Ruiz said.

On Feb. 28, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent testing kits for 1,200 people to 11 laboratories throughout the state, according to the California Department of Public Health.

"The availability to test at California's public health laboratories is a significant step forward in our ability to respond rapidly to this evolving situation," said Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health and state health officer. "As we face the likelihood of community transmission here in California, having this resource where we need it, is essential to better inform public health response and protect our communities."

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a California state of emergency prompted by the 53 confirmed cases in the state and one confirmed death, a 71-year old man in Placer County who died on Wednesday.

Cruise ship concerns