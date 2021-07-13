Reflections on the impact of COVID-19 and questions about what lies ahead dominated discussion at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday as health officials provided their final COVID-19 update.

In the past 16 months since COVID-19 became a local reality, more than 34,700 residents have tested positive for the virus, 458 residents have died, and now just over half of the county population is fully vaccinated and protected against it.

While COVID-19 spread has been cut down drastically in recent months with rising vaccination rates, officials said the infrequent deaths resulting from the illness are that much more tragic.

"It is, to me, enormously gut-wrenching to see death figures in April, May and June after vaccines have been available," 1st District Supervisor Das Williams said. "Are these deaths totally unnecessary?"

All eight of the most recent local COVID-19 deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, according to county Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg, who called the deaths entirely preventable.

"Ever since May, every single death could have been prevented by a vaccine," he said. "It is very difficult to decipher in hindsight whether any deaths early on in March and April could have been prevented if the individual was vaccinated, or if the individuals would have declined the vaccine."

Getting shots in arms is especially important amid the growing spread of the more-transmissible delta variant, which now accounts for 43% of recent cases statewide and has been detected as the source of eight Santa Barbara County cases thus far.

While the variant does not pose the risk of more severe illness, the fact that its transmissibility rate is twice as high as the garden variety of COVID-19 could lead to increased cases, hospitalizations and therefore deaths, according to officials.

"We are seeing a slight increase in cases especially in the past few days, ranging from 36 on Saturday, 18 on Sunday and 20 on Monday," county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso told the board. "The key message we are pushing out is vaccination. It remains critical for protection against infection, especially with circulating variants."

Partially due to concern around the delta variant, state officials have developed guidance for schools that take into account the continued COVID-19 risk.

For the time being, the California Department of Public Health will require "universal mask wearing" in schools, applying to all students and teachers regardless of vaccination status, eliminating the need for social distancing.

While discretion will be given to school and district officials when it comes to enforcement of the masking rules, all COVID-19 cases among students or staff must be reported to the Public Health Department, Ansorg said.

Board chair and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson shared concerns about the requirements, arguing that they will remove the incentive for older students to return to in-person learning, and to get the vaccine if masks are required regardless.

County vaccination data as of Tuesday indicates that 31% of residents 12 to 15 years old are fully vaccinated, compared to 53% of residents ages 16 to 29.

"The biggest thing I’m hearing is, 'if I don’t have to wear the mask, I’ll get vaccinated.' I think this is a total mistake that CDPH is making," Nelson said. "This is another measure that doesn’t make sense, and it's going to dissuade students from going to school. When something doesn’t make sense, people start to reject that."

Ansorg assured board members that the requirements, in addition to ensuring the safety of students and staff, also remove the burden of social distancing requirements, which can be difficult to maintain for young children.

"I understand some parents will have issues with that. However, there are also many parents who would not be willing to send their kids back to school unless there was universal masking, so we have to balance this out somehow," he said.

Public health officials and board members also discussed the continued campaign of misinformation surrounding the adverse effects of the vaccines, which have occurred only in rare instances.

Williams compared the concern around adverse vaccine side effects versus the impacts of the COVID-19 virus to the disproportionate fear around getting attacked by a shark, when the drive to the beach itself actually presents a greater risk of danger.

"What I ask is that the community measure the risk by the numbers, and not by the attention [something] gets on the media or social media," he said. "You’re still much more at risk from the disease than you are from the side effects of the vaccine."