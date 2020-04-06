County K-12 Catholic schools to continue distance learning, hope to reopen before end of year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Catholic K-12 schools in Santa Barbara County will continue distance learning and will not resume in-person instruction April 20 upon new direction from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

While acknowledging the need for extended closures, Paul Escala, the superintendent for Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura Catholic schools, said Friday that the Archdiocese still hopes to reopen campuses before the end of the academic year.

“We must acknowledge the reality of this public health emergency — we do not know if we will return to campus before the end of the school year and preparing for this outcome is now essential. While it remains our hope to return to campus as soon as possible, the health and safety of our students and educators is our top priority,” Escala said.

The Santa Barbara Office of Education, on the other hand, has decisively stated that public K-12 schools will not be opening for the remainder of the academic year.

Local schools including St. Mary of the Assumption, St. Louis de Montfort and St. Joseph will all continue distance learning for the time being.