County Lines: 1 injured in shooting on North Depot Street in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA
1 injured in shooting on North Depot Street
One person sustained moderate injuries in a shooting early Thursday on North Depot Street in Santa Maria.
City fire and police units responded to the 200 block of North Depot Street shortly before 1 a.m., according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
A victim who was not identified was located and transported by CalSTAR to Cottage Hospital for treatment, according to officials.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department.
Responders included a Santa Maria Fire engine and battalion commander, Police Department patrol unit and American Medical Response ambulance.
LOMPOC
LVMC offering free nursing assistant training program
The Comprehensive Care Center at Lompoc Valley Medical Center will offer a free eight-week certified nursing assistant training program from June 29 to Aug. 20.
The intensive training will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Students are paid minimum wage while attending classes.
The on-site classroom training program will be delivered through lectures and via hands-on demonstrations, followed by clinical training where students will work directly with patients in the facility, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
Some course subjects include application of body mechanics, bed making, catheter care, oxygen therapy, physical restraints, postmortem care, residents’ rights, vital signs, nutrition intake and output, infection control, patient hygiene care and sensory loss.
The educational effort is a way to give students a diverse and comprehensive education and introduce participants to a possible career in nursing, said the spokeswoman, noting that the program will prepare students for state board testing eligibility, as well as assist with employment as a nursing assistant upon passing the course.
To qualify, applicants must be high school graduates and at least age 18. They also must have successfully completed Lompoc Valley Medical Center reference and background checks.
Accepted applicants then must complete a preemployment physical exam, including drug screening, and provide documentation of the ability to legally work for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Students enrolled in the program are required to attend three mandatory days of classes each week and complete 160 hours of theory and clinical education.
Fifteen students will be chosen, and they will be led by course instructor Myralda Hulsizer, LVN, Comprehensive Care Center director of staff development, the spokeswoman said.
To apply, visit lompocvmc.com/locations/ccc. Search for “Nurse Assistant Training Program."
For more information, contact Hulsizer at 805-875-8921.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Spring gardening program continues at library branches
The city of Santa Maria is continuing its spring gardening program with gardening kits available for pickup at the Orcutt, Los Alamos and Santa Maria Main library branches this month.
Each kit contains six peat pots, three packages of seeds, soil and plant markers, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. The program is open to adults 18 and older and limited to one kit per household.
Gardening kits will be obtainable at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library from April 12 to 17, with registration for kits now open.
Patrons can register online via the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling the Public Library at 805-925-0994.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St., and is open for indoor grab-and-go service 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
At the Orcutt and Los Alamos branch libraries, kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with no registration required. Pickup is available at the Orcutt branch from April 12 to 17 and the Los Alamos branch from April 12 to 16.
The Orcutt branch is located at 175 S. Broadway, with grab-and-go hours from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Los Alamos Branch is located at 405 Helena St. Grab-and-go hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
For more information, contact the Public Library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
