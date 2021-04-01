County Lines: Do you want to help local businesses? Here's your chance

SANTA MARIA
Do you want to help local businesses? Here's your chance
With the goal of helping local businesses as they begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Maria Times is partnering with Armchair Telethon and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce to present our first “Shop Local Santa Maria” virtual telethon.
The April 3 telethon will kick off a month of local business promotion, which will highlight local businesses and generate sales through the purchase of gift cards.
The telethon will be live from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and will feature local entertainers and speakers of all kinds. Visit www.shoplocalsantamaria.com or santamariatimes.com to watch the telethon. You can purchase gift cards to your favorite business through the websites during the telethon, and at www.shoplocalsantamaria.com throughout the month of April.
Businesses interested in being part of the promotion will pay a $125 participation fee, 100% of which they are guaranteed to get back in the form of gift card sales.
Patrons who want to support one or more local businesses can contribute money over the course of the month and during the kickoff telethon. They can choose one or more gift cards from participating businesses and they will receive cards representing 100% of the value they give. Then, the restaurants/businesses that provided the cards will receive 100% of the money.
For all practical purposes, it will be exactly the same as if someone walked into a business and bought a gift card, getting full value.
On May 3, following the month of Shop Local Santa Maria, each business will be given their money and a list of people to send gift cards to, with the appropriate amounts and contact information.
To find out more, or to participate, call Danyelle Chavez at 805-739-2232 or Ed Galanski at 805-739-2208.
Spring programs available at Paul Nelson Aquatic Center
Santa Maria residents are invited to register for a variety of spring recreation programs at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, from swim lessons to paddle board yoga.
Weeklong swim lessons within the new Starfish curriculum will begin the week of April 5, with 45-minute sessions available each day at 3:30, 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Classes for all ages and skill levels are available, including StarBabies, StarTots, Starfish Swim School, Starfish Stroke School, tween classes, adaptive classes and lessons for adults.
"Learning to swim is an important life skill that can help prevent drowning and keep time in and around the pool safe and fun," van de Kamp said.
For all lessons, with the exception of the tween and adult classes, an adult must be present and in the water with the swimmer. Instructors will lead lessons from the deck in observation of COVID-19 guidelines, and each class will be limited to three registrants, van de Kamp said.
From April 12 to May 5, gentle flow paddleboard yoga for ages 18 and up will be offered every Monday and Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Registration costs $45 for city residents and $56.25 for non-residents.
Other available programs include one-day aqua fitness and family-friendly paddleboard events, both on April 17.
Residents can register for swim lessons and other spring programs at cityofsantamaria.org/register.
For more information about spring recreation programs, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Delta High School selected by state as 2021 Model Continuation High School
Delta High School has been selected as a 2021 Model Continuation High School by the California Department of Education for a third year, according to a district spokesman on Monday.
The Santa Maria continuation school, which provides an alternate high school diploma program, is one of 27 throughout the state selected for the recognition this year. Delta also was selected in 2015 and 2018.
The school will be recognized for creating opportunities for students to pursue social and academic success at the virtual California Continuation Education Association State Conference in San Diego from April 15 to 18, according to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.
“It’s an honor and our staff does a great job working together to eliminate the barriers and numerous challenges students face,’’ Delta Principal Sal Reynoso said.
There are approximately 400 continuation schools throughout California, Klein said. Delta High School serves approximately 350 students.
