County Lines: Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights decorating contest kicks off Nov. 16

SANTA MARIA
Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights decorating contest kicks off Nov. 16
Santa Maria residents can start getting into the holiday spirit with the nomination window opening Nov. 16 for this year's annual Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights decorating contest.
Nominations can be submitted until Dec. 8, and must include three photos of the decorated residence or display, as well as the address of the residence and a contact phone number, all sent to the Recreation and Parks Department at rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org.
Awards for the following categories will be given: Best Decorated Rookie Residence for the best first-time entry; Country Christmas for the best depiction of a ranch or Western holiday; Home Spun Holiday, for the best depiction of traditional holidays at home; California Dreamin', for a spectacular lights display with music and motion; and Holiday Hall of Fame, for contestants who have won at least three times.
Final judging takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10, with winners announced via social media Dec. 11., according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Madera man killed in rollover crash along 101 near Los Alamos
A 24-year-old Madera man was identified Friday as the driver killed Thursday in a vehicle rollover crash along Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Juan Negretecorvera was driving his 2010 Mercedes GLK 350 northbound shortly after 7:30 p.m. at an "extremely high rate of speed" when his vehicle veered off the edge of the highway just south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to California Patrol Officer Ben Smith.
The Mercedes struck a dirt embankment, causing it to roll over and ejected Negretecorvera, the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Negretecorvera was pronounced dead at the scene, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Craig Carrier.
It's not known if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors. The crash remains under investigation.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Free flu shots available to Guadalupe residents on Nov. 12
Free flu vaccinations will be available to the Guadalupe community Nov. 12 during a flu shot event at Curation Foods from 2 to 6 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Shots will be available to residents 3 years of age and older, with no insurance, identification or appointments needed. Face coverings will be required.
With the county now in the midst of flu season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials are urging residents to get their flu shots in order to prevent a "twin pandemic," which could overwhelm local hospitals.
Health experts recommend flu shots for everyone 6 months and older, including pregnant women.
Santa Barbara County already has seen 3,700 residents receive flu shots this fall through similar vaccination events across the county, according to County Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.
The event is organized by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, in partnership with Peoples' Self-Help Housing, Little House by the Park, the city of Guadalupe and Curation Foods, Ruiz said.
Curation foods is located at 4575 W. Main St. in Guadalupe.
Residents seeking other flu vaccination locations near them can visit vaccinefinder.org.
LOMPOC VALLEY
Annual Children’s Christmas Parade canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions
Lompoc Valley's annual Children’s Christmas Season Parade has been canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced Friday.
Although indoor city recreation facilities remain closed to the public, programming with limited capacity has resumed, including outdoor classes, swimming at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and passport services by appointment, according to the Lompoc Recreation Division.
For additional information on available Lompoc Recreation Division programming, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation. Further questions may be directed to Recreation Division staff at 805-875-8100.
Resources and information on Lompoc city services during the COVID-19 pandemic are updated and posted at www.cityoflompoc.com/community/coronavirus-local-information-and-resources.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.