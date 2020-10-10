County Lines: Lompoc man sentenced to 18 years in state prison on sexual assault-related charges

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc man sentenced to 18 years in state prison on sexual assault-related charges
A Lompoc man was sentenced to 18 years in state prison on Friday after pleading no contest to sexual assault-related charges.
Colton Blu Mastagni pleaded no contest to six charges on Aug. 18, including two counts each of of rape, assault with the intent to commit rape and contact with a minor for the purpose of committing a sexual offense, according to his attorney, Michael Scott.
Additionally, he is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Mastagni originally received 13 charges and an enhancement, including false imprisonment, although most were dropped as a result of a plea deal. There were five total victims in the case, according to Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Scott Donahue.
The hearing was held via video conference in Department 1 of Superior Court in Lompoc.
Mastagni was arrested July 24, 2019, in the 1500 block of North H Street on sexual assault charges, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials.
Mastagni, who was 20 at the time, had no criminal history prior to the case, according to Scott.
"[He] had been abused as a child and was severely intoxicated when most of the incidents occurred," Scott said. "At his sentencing, Mr. Mastagni apologized for the harm he caused and promised to address the issues that caused him to behave as he did."
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sheriff's officials investigating officer-involved shooting in Guadalupe
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Guadalupe on Friday, according to a spokeswoman.
Guadalupe Police and Fire departments responded to a report of a tire fire near the intersection of La Guardia and Gularte lanes at about 6:30 a.m. and encountered 48-year-old Paul Delgadillo of Guadalupe, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The Sheriff's Office would not immediately provide details on what occurred between the arrival of the officers and the shooting.
An altercation occurred and the three Guadalupe Police officers who responded fired lethal and less-than-lethal weapons at Delgadillo, although it does not appear that Delgadillo was shot nor did he sustain any serious injuries, according to Zick.
Delgadillo was transported to local hospital, where he was medically cleared, then transported to the Main Jail on unspecified charges.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting at the request of the Guadalupe Police Department, according to Zick.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.