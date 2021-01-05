You have permission to edit this article.
County Lines: Police identify 35-year-old man killed in El Camino Street shooting

Pedro Pasqual

Pasqual 

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed Photo

SANTA MARIA

Police officials have identified 35-year-old Kevin Alan Najarro of Santa Maria as the man killed in Saturday's shooting on West El Camino Street. 

Santa Maria Police officers responded to reports of shots heard in the 900 block of West El Camino Street at about 4:30 p.m. and, upon arrival, located Najarro with a fatal gunshot wound, according to Lt. Jesse Silva. 

The unidentified suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived. 

Officers do not believe the shooting was gang-related, according to Silva. 

Detectives are asking for the public's assistance as they continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective David Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1643, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677. 

SANTA MARIA

Man arrested on suspicion of drug, gun charges after foot chase

A Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of gun and drug charges following a brief foot pursuit with police near South Depot Street on New Year's Eve. 

Officers from the Santa Maria Police Department's special enforcement team attempted to detain a suspicion person, identified as 23-year-old Pedro Pasqual, at about 9 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 200 block of South Depot Street, according to Lt. Jesse Silva. 

Upon seeing the officers, Pasqual reportedly fled the scene on foot and tossed a gun over a nearby fence as he was being chased. 

After police caught up to and arrested Pasqual near the intersection of West Cook and South Depot streets, a search revealed he was in possession of live ammunition and approximately 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to Silva. 

Pasqual was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, obstruction and a parole violation. His bail was set at $35,000

The Santa Maria Police Department has increased uniformed patrols and is doubling investigators' efforts for the purposes of reducing gun violence, according to Silva. 

Silva encourages anyone with information about violent crime, or knowledge that someone is unlawfully carrying a firearm, to call SMPD. Information can be given anonymously through the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677. 

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Sheriff's deputy injured after patrol vehicle collides with tree in Grover Beach

A San Luis Obispo County sheriff's patrol deputy sustained minor injuries after his vehicle collided with a tree in Grover Beach on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. when the deputy's patrol vehicle struck a tree in the yard of a residence located near the intersection of La Jolla Court and South Oak Park Boulevard, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla. 

The deputy, who was not identified, was on patrol at the time of the collision, which also caused damage to the nearby residence. 

The deputy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was treated for injuries and released, according to Cipolla. 

No one else was involved in the collision and no other injuries were reported. 

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, according to Cipolla. 

SANTA MARIA

Library invites teens to make 2021 vision boards

Santa Maria teens in junior high and high school are invited to make 2021 vision boards with supplies provided by the Santa Maria Public Library.

Registration is available through Saturday via the library's events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling 805-925-0994. 

Participants will receive a board, instructions and decorations to help visualize their goals for the year, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. 

The Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch is open for sidewalk pickup service and passport services by appointment, with library branches and the Bookmobile open for limited in-person service. 

For more information about library services and hours of operation, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library

