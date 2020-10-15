County Lines: Russell Park rehabilitation project completed; opening expected in winter

SANTA MARIA
Russell Park rehabilitation project completed; opening expected in winter
Renovations to Russell Park that include a new playground, upgraded restrooms and walking paths now are complete, with a reopening planned for the winter, according to city officials.
The renovation of the 2-acre park, located at 1000 W. Church St., began in June and also included energy-efficient lighting and upgraded landscaping with a new irrigation system. The new paths include a decomposed granite trail and concrete paths with improved accessibility, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
In order to allow reseeded grass at the park to grow properly, the park will remain closed until either December or January, depending on the speed with which the grass grows, according to van de Kamp.
"Recreation and Parks Department staffs will establish the opening day as soon as they are confident the grass can withstand foot traffic," he said.
Funding for the project included $625,142 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant and $232,414 from the state's Housing-Related Parks Program.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Carbajal recovering from ‘mild’ COVID-19 symptoms
Congressman Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, said Wednesday he’s recovering from the COVID-19 he was diagnosed with last week and expects to soon complete his quarantine and isolation.
“For the most part, my symptoms have been mild — I’ve had fatigue, body aches, fever, loss of appetite and chills,” Carbajal said. “Oftentimes, the symptoms would come and go.
“For the most part, they’ve dissipated, and the doctor’s told me that as soon as they completely dissipate I should be able to complete my quarantine and isolation,” he added.
Carbajal said he’s lost weight as a result of not having any appetite.
“I’m lucky I’ve had more mild symptoms, but others have had real challenges with this virus,” he said, advising constituents to make sure they are social distancing and wearing a face mask.
Carbajal is facing a challenge from Republican Andy Caldwell of Santa Maria for his 24th Congressional District seat, and both are slated to respond to questions about the issues in a virtual forum, prompted by Carbajal’s COVID-19 diagnosis, to be presented by KEYT-TV at 4 p.m. Saturday.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks Department seeking public input on new sports park
Community members will have the opportunity to give input on the design of a new sports park during five different meetings hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department over the next week.
Four meetings will be held in person, with a fifth meeting to be offered over Zoom, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
City officials are hoping to receive funding for a potential park through the Proposition 68 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program, according to van de Kamp.
In-person meetings will take place at the following locations and dates, with registration required depending on the meeting.
- Oct. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. — Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St. No registration required.
- Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Minami Park, 600 W. Enos Drive. Register at bit.ly/SMSPMNBV.
- Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Buena Vista Park, 800 S. Pine St. Register at bit.ly/SMSPMNBV.
- Oct. 19, from noon to 1 p.m. — Minami Park, 600 West Enos Drive. No registration required.
The virtual forum will take place Oct. 21 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with registration available at bit.ly/SMSP2020.
A forum in Spanish will be available the same day from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., with registration available at bit.ly/SMSP2020ES.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
Fitness facilities at Abel Maldonado center to reopen Nov. 2
The city of Santa Maria is planning to reopen fitness facilities at Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center to the public on Nov. 2, with modifications, according to city officials.
In order to provide more space for social distancing, the fitness equipment will be moved into the building's larger events center, and patrons will be required to reserve a spot beforehand for $5, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
“We want to get our facilities reopened in a safe and orderly manner,” city Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman said. “This move will provide opportunities for many of our longtime patrons to get back to their fitness routines.”
The center, located at 600 S. McClelland St., has been closed to the public since the initial COVID-19 shutdown in mid-March, along with the majority of regular recreation programs.
In the meantime, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department has continued to provide COVID-safe activities in the form of virtual and drive-through events, take-home activities for families and socially distanced outdoor youth sports programs.
Reservation information will be available on the Recreation and Parks Department webpage at cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/recreation-and-parks.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks administrative office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
Fall gardening kits offered through Saturday at library
Fall gardening kit complete with pots, seeds, plant markers and soil are available for pickup at the Santa Maria Public Library from now until Saturday, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The kits are available for pickup during regular curbside service hours at the Santa Maria main branch, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
To register for a kit, visit the events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/library. Kits are in limited supply and those interested may be placed on a waiting list.
The Santa Maria Public Library's main branch is located at 421 S. McClelland St. and is open only for curbside pickup of materials reserved through the Black Gold system.
For more information, call the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-0994.
