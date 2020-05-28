County Lines: Santa Maria High School emergency shelter closes

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Maria High School emergency shelter closes
After two months of operation, serving up to 71 people a night, the emergency homeless shelter in the Santa Maria High School gym closed as of Wednesday.
The shelter was opened by the Santa Barbara County Social Services Department on March 21 through a use agreement with the high school, before being taken over by Good Samaritan Shelter in April.
Sylvia Barnard, Good Samaritan Shelter executive director, said the emergency shelter was shut down in order to give the high school their space back.
"They only signed on for one month, and then they generously provided a one-month extension. They said they need to get their facility back, which I understand," Barnard said.
While the shelter did reach its 71-person capacity at certain times as people came and went, there were 53 individuals who stayed more consistently until the shelter closed, Good Samaritan spokeswoman Alexis Nshamamba said.
Thirty of those individuals chose to leave the shelter system for undetermined locations or to live with family members, and Good Samaritan has been working to create space in their other shelter locations for 23 individuals who have chosen to continue in the shelter system.
"We were able to get them used to having their routine [at the high school], so that was great that so many of them were able to come over," Barnard said.
The organization made room in their overflow shelter in Santa Maria by moving existing residents to hotel rooms and to the Bridge House shelter in Lompoc, creating space for the remaining residents at the high school, Barnard said.
The emergency shelter at the high school, which was equipped with sleeping cots, showers, phone charging stations, smoking areas and three meals a day for residents, will be cleaned thoroughly by the county.
SANTA YNEZ
Chumash Casino Resort doors to reopen June 10
The Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez will reopen its doors at noon June 10 with strict safety measures and cleaning procedures in place, a spokesman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians announced Wednesday.
Both the casino and resort have been closed for nearly 13 weeks as part of a statewide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The spokesman said the gaming floor will have reduced seating and protective barriers affixed. The food court, which will have fewer tables, and the Grains & Grounds eatery will be open.
However, the bingo sessions, Poker Room, Willows restaurant, café, buffet and spa as well as other tribal-owned properties — Hotel Corque, Hadsten House, Root 246 restaurant and the Kitá Wines tasting room — will remain temporarily closed.
“We stood with our community when we elected to close our doors back in March, and we continue to stand with them with the extreme business modifications we’ve made with health and safety in mind,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman.
Kahn said the modifications range from checking employees’ and guests’ temperatures, enhancing cleaning schedules and installing plexiglass barriers between slot machines to separating table game patrons and requiring guests and employees to wear masks.
In addition, WelloStationX noncontact temperature screening devices have been installed at resort entry points to check guests and employees entering the facility, then print a wellness sticker that must be worn to gain access.
The resort will also require guests to wear face masks and abide by physical distancing guidelines.
More of the tribe’s reopening protocols can be found at www.chumashcasino.com.
