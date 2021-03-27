County Lines: Woman arrested on suspicion of arson in Swiss Restaurant fire

SANTA MARIA
Woman arrested on suspicion of arson in Swiss Restaurant fire
A Santa Maria woman was arrested on suspicion of arson Thursday in connection to a fire that damaged a portion of The Swiss Restaurant and resulted in a minor injury to a firefighter early Wednesday morning.
Police officers reviewed surveillance video footage from the restaurant fire and recognized Teresa Ortiz, 45, from an encounter on Broadway that occurred last week, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Russ Mengel.
Officers located Ortiz in the 1700 block of South Broadway shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. She was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson, causing injury. She also had several out-of-county warrants. Her bail was set at $250,000.
Fire engines responded to reports of fire at the restaurant in the 500 block of North Broadway around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Tony Clayburg, a Santa Maria Fire Department battalion chief.
The fire appeared to have started at the building's exterior before it spread to a rear storage room, causing smoke damage throughout the kitchen, according to Clayburg.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire by using ventilation to keep the blaze from extending beyond the kitchen, he said. Damage to the property was estimated at $180,000.
A firefighter sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
LOMPOC
La Cañada Elementary reports COVID-19 outbreak, shuts down
La Cañada Elementary School in Lompoc is closing its campus for 14 days following a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a notice posted on the school's website.
School officials said they were notified on Thursday of three positive COVID-19 cases on campus, which triggered the 14-day closure as required by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
The campus, which closed on Friday, is expected to reopen April 12, officials said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
State allocates $6M for Hwy 101 bridges
California Transportation Commission has allocated $6.6 million for work on bridges along Highway 101 near the Refugio Road undercrossing, a spokesman for Caltrans District 5 said.
According to state documents, the funds will be used to replace two bridges, one about 2,112 feet north and the other about 3,168 feet south of Refugio Road, and replace the guardrail for one of the bridges.
The money is coming from funds generated through Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
A total of $273 million in SB-1 funds were included in $491 million the Transportation Commission authorized Thursday to address transportation needs statewide, said Jim Shivers, District 5 spokesman.
Other funds provided for Caltrans District 5 will be used for projects on Highway 1 near Carmel and Highway 101 near Salinas in Monterey County and two projects in Santa Cruz County, Shivers said.
SANTA MARIA
Families invited to viewing of 'Hop' at Elks Unocal Event Center tonight
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will host a drive-in family movie night featuring the 2011 animated film "Hop" at the Elks Unocal Event Center this Saturday.
"Hop" is a family-friendly movie focusing on a rabbit named E.B. who is destined to become the Easter Bunny but determined to become a rock star drummer, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Attendees will be able to view the film from their cars on an inflatable 32-foot screen at the event center and listen via their radios.
While entry to the movie night is free, residents will need to register online prior to the event at cityofsantamaria.org/register in order to enter, according to van de Kamp.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Saturday, and the film is expected to begin at dusk, or around 7:45 p.m., according to van de Kamp.
The Elks Event Center is located at 4040 Highway 101 in Santa Maria.
For more information about the event, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
PCPA offering open air theater camps for youth
PCPA’s Young People’s Project is accepting registrations for its newest in-person theater camp geared toward children ages 8 to 17.
The open air theater camp "On The Green" begins April 12, with sessions offered for those 8 to 12, and starting April 17 for those 13 to 17. Each of the six-day sessions is one hour in length.
The workshops are COVID-19-compliant, allowing students to have fun exploring, playing, interacting and expressing themselves while remaining physically distant and safe, a theater spokesman said.
Young People’s Project is meant to engage and challenge students in a series of theater games and exercises designed to strengthen improvisation, communication skills, vocal resonance and articulation.
PCPA invites young performers to "come prepared to play hard and push your boundaries."
- Program for ages 8 to 12 is set for Monday, April 12, through Saturday, April 17, from 3 to 4 p.m.
- Program for ages 13 to 17 is set for Monday, April 19, through Saturday, April 24, from 3 to 4 p.m.
Registration is $25 per student, with early sign-ups available. Enrollment is limited to 15 students.
For more information and to register, visit www.pcpa.org/YPP/
