County Lines

Santa Maria
Man arrested for attempted murder
A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday on an attempted murder warrant following an alleged shovel attack on North Western Street.
Officers responded to a call of a vandalism in progress in the 200 block of North Western Street shortly before 10 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Paul Flores.
Upon arriving in the 900 block of West Main Street, officers found a man suffering from a head injury and quickly determined that it was related to the vandalism call, Flores said.
The injured man was given first aid by officers and taken via ground ambulance to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive, Flores said.
An investigation revealed that the injured man was allegedly struck in the head with a shovel and the arrest warrant was issued for Juan Carlos Arizaga-Rosas, 37, of Santa Maria.
Arizaga-Rosas was located by patrol officers shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the front yard at the residence in the 200 block of North Western, where he was taken into custody without incident, Flores said.
Water supply affected by harmless algae
Santa Maria residents may notice an "earthy" or "musty" odor or taste to their drinking water due to harmless algae compounds present in the state's water supply, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp announced Monday.
The Central Coast Water Authority notified the city that recent high temperatures have created conditions perfect for the growth of the algae in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, affecting the supply of the State Water Project, van de Kamp said.
While the algae compounds affect the odor and taste of the water, which can be improved by chilling or adding citrus to the water, it is completely safe for drinking, he said.
"The city’s water supply remains safe for consumption and use. Customers may have various levels of sensitivity to the taste and odor imparted by the harmless algae," van de Kamp said.
The Central Coast Water Authority is working to reduce the presence of algae compounds and their impact on the water supply, with the city also monitoring the situation, he added.
"The city will also make operational changes as necessary to reduce the impact to the city’s water system and continue to monitor water quality to meet all federal and state drinking water standards," van de Kamp said.
Santa Barbara County
Service technician positive for COVID-19
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office service technician is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
The female technician, who works in Santa Barbara, began experiencing coronavirus-related symptoms while at work on Thursday and was later sent home, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Test results came back positive for coronavirus on Saturday, according to Zick.
The staff member did not have any contact with inmates and wore a mask while working.
Contact tracing by public health officials determined that the employee lives with a relative who recently tested positive and the infection does not appear to be job-related, Zick said.
A total of 31 Sheriff's Office employees have tested positive for coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
Of the Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive, 21 have recovered and returned to work, according to Zick.
Lompoc
Woman faces 7 years in prison
A Lompoc woman has pleaded guilty to a felony charge in the stabbing death of a 55-year-old man in March 2019.
Darlene Ybarra, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in Santa Maria court and admitted an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon, according to Dillon Forsyth, her attorney.
Ybarra faces a mid-term sentence of six years for the charge and an additional year for the enhancement, with all seven years to be served in state prison, Forsyth said.
She is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 5.
Ybarra was originally charged with first-degree murder but avoided a trial after taking a deal on June 18.
Had the case gone to trial, the jury could have returned a guilty verdict of less than murder but with the possibility of a lengthier prison sentence if Ybarra relied on her justification for the killing as a defense, Forsyth said.
The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on March 23, 2019 at a residence in the 400 block of J Street, where Eric Larrson was found suffering from a stab would. He later died at a local hospital.
Police arrested Ybarra days after she made incriminating statements during a police interview.
Ybarra allegedly stabbed Larrson after learning he allegedly molested a female minor two days before, according to court documents.
"Ms. Ybarra now has the certainty that in a reasonably short period of time she will be able to return to her family, her four children, and otherwise pursue her goals in life," Forsyth said.
Man connected to Army soldier's death spotted
A man wanted in connection to the 2019 shooting death of a Lompoc U.S. Army soldier was spotted on Saturday following an alleged attempted murder incident in which he shot at an occupied vehicle on West Olive Street.
Walter Morales, of Lompoc, is wanted for chasing and shooting at a vehicle with several occupants inside, including children, in the 1000 block of West Olive Avenue shortly before 8 p.m., according to Detective Michael Miller.
At the time of the incident, Morales was allegedly seen driving a silver-colored Mercury Mountaineer.
A second shooting was reported near the intersection of Laurel Avenue and N Street a short time later and a similar vehicle description was provided, according to Miller, adding an investigation confirmed it was the same vehicle driven by Morales.
Morales is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Marlon Brumfield near the intersection of North A Street and East Ocean Avenue on Sept. 8, 2019.
Brumfield was a Stryker armored vehicle maintainer with the Army's 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Germany and was killed while home on leave.
One suspect, Francisco Gutierrez-Ortega, of Lompoc, was arrested in connection to the shooting in September 2019 and was charged with committing the murder for the benefit of a criminal street gang.
Morales is described as a Hispanic male adult approximately 5 foot 4 inches and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Additionally, he is described as having tattoos of "Morales" on his back, "Griselda" on his neck, "Elisa" and "L" on his right arm, "VLP"on his left arm, "LOM" on his left leg and "POC" on his right leg.
There is an active warrant for the arrest of Morales, who should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Miller, who urges witnesses to call 911 if he is seen.
