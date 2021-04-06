County of Santa Barbara Commission for Women appoints 2 new members

The County of Santa Barbara Commission for Women recently added two new commissioners — Stefanie Herrington, appointed to District 1, and Arcelia Sención, appointed to District 3.

The commission was formed in 1973 and serves as an advisory group that promotes the well-being, equity and equal status of women.

The recent appointments made by the County Board of Supervisors bring the number of commissioners to 11, with four vacancies remaining in District 3 and District 4, according to county officials.

Herrington is an estate planning attorney, owner of Montecito Law Group and charter member of the Rotary Club of Carpinteria Sunset. She also is a past president of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria

“My passion is equity in education, mentoring, and providing opportunities to girls and women,” she said. “I was raised in a low-income family and greatly appreciate the emotional support and prioritization of education my family provided.”

Sención serves as associate director of Standing Together to End Sexual Assault and is a founding member of INCLUSION SYV, Healthy Eating Active Living and the Santa Barbara Latino Giving Circle. She also serves as a liaison to the Latino Community Foundation’s Latino Giving Circle Network.

"I look forward to working collaboratively with my fellow colleagues on the commission to rethink structures and policies to support working parents both inside and outside of the home,” said Sención, adding she is excited to "bring young people into the fold as they have bold ideas and energy to continue to move us forward."