Santa Barbara County is seeking the public's input to help enhance emergency response plans and preparedness.
Santa Barbara County public information officer Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta said a survey has been released with the aim to understand "constraints and behavior" during emergencies such as wildfires, floods and chemical spills.
Gerckens Buttitta said the survey should take fewer than five minutes to complete and public participation would "greatly contribute to local emergency preparedness."
The survey asks respondents for their home zip codes and questions like how many running vehicles they have at their homes, how long it would take to pick up their children from school and how their cellular phone service is in their neighborhoods.
Results from the survey will impact the county’s Evacuation Modeling and Planning Project, which will assist in complying with new state laws requiring jurisdictions to map and evaluate evacuation routes and locations.
The county is coordinating with the County Fire Department, County Office of Emergency Management, a consultant and other agencies to develop an evacuation modeling and planning process, Gerckens Buttitta said.
The survey and project are parts of the updates to the county’s Safety Element, which contains policies to protect the community from natural hazards, Gerckens Buttitta said. It addresses geologic, seismic, fire and flood hazards. A copy of the Safety Element can be found at https://www.countyofsb.org/762/Safety-Element-Update.
The Final Evacuation Route Plan will be completed in 2024 and will include a map and tool for community members to learn about evacuation issues where they live and work, Gerckens Buttitta added.