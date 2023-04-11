Santa Barbara County is seeking the public's input to help enhance emergency response plans and preparedness.

Santa Barbara County public information officer Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta said a survey has been released with the aim to understand "constraints and behavior" during emergencies such as wildfires, floods and chemical spills.

Gerckens Buttitta said the survey should take fewer than five minutes to complete and public participation would "greatly contribute to local emergency preparedness."

