County supervisors will consider tougher regs for cannabis

Melinda Burns is a freelance journalist in Santa Barbara.

Reporter’s Notebook: “On Edge” in Wine Country

It’s been awhile since I’ve seen the vineyards west of Buellton; I wanted to see how things have changed with the arrival of cannabis. On a recent morning, a vintner showed me around; we drove in separate cars to maintain “social distance,” and I put my iphone on speaker phone on the passenger seat. Occasionally, I pulled over and got out to take a photograph.

We stopped first on Santa Rosa Road by the entrance of Central Coast Agriculture, a large cannabis operation with a guardhouse, near the gateway to the Sta. Rita Hills wine region. Then we spent half an hour or more visiting a winery, stopping in the shade at Santa Rosa Park and driving to the top of a hill for more views.

As I was taking pictures, a white pickup truck drove up; the driver asked me if I was a reporter, then demanded to know my name, my publication and the subject of this story. I told him. He said drones were illegal in private spaces. I was obviously using an iphone, not a drone, and I was clearly on the road shoulder in the public right-of-way. But the driver photographed me and my license plate: “Just in case,” he said. So, I photographed him, photographing me.