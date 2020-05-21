COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS

COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS

COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS

  • Total cases among Santa Barbara County residents: 570
    • Recovered: 457
    • Deaths: 9 
  • Total cases among Santa Maria residents: 247
    • Recovered: 186
  • Cases among Lompoc federal penitentiary inmates: 970
    • Recovered: 880
  • Total tests performed in county: 14,483

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, May 21, 2020

COVID-19 Cases

  • Total cases among Santa Barbara County residents: 570
    • Recovered: 457
    • Deaths: 9 
  • Total cases among Santa Maria residents: 247
    • Recovered: 186
  • Cases among Lompoc Federal Penitentiary Inmates: 970
    • Recovered: 880
  • Total tests performed in county: 14,483

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, May 21, 2020

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lompoc to provide $150 rebates to utility customers as pandemic drags on
Local News

Lompoc to provide $150 rebates to utility customers as pandemic drags on

  • Updated

The Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night voted 5-0 to use about $2.3 million that the city has in clean energy credits to provide a one-time $150 rebate to each of the city’s residential and commercial electric customers. The move was made in an attempt to financially assist community members who may be experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

+2
'Hanging in there': Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest presses on with 8 candidates vying for crown
Local News

'Hanging in there': Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest presses on with 8 candidates vying for crown

  • Updated

The 2020 Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest is pushing on, despite the Lompoc Valley Festival Association’s decision last month to call off this summer’s Flower Festival. The eight young ladies vying for the queen’s crown have continued to fundraise during the health crisis, and contest organizers have tentatively scheduled a couple of public events to recognize the candidates.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News