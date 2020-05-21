COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS
- Total cases among Santa Barbara County residents: 570
- Recovered: 457
- Deaths: 9
- Total cases among Santa Maria residents: 247
- Recovered: 186
- Cases among Lompoc federal penitentiary inmates: 970
- Recovered: 880
- Total tests performed in county: 14,483
Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, May 21, 2020
