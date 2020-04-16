COVID-19 crisis causes helpline calls to spike

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Calls to 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County have spiked since the COVID-19 outbreak, rising 300% in the last two weeks of March, said a spokeswoman for the helpline that connects callers with local health and human services agencies.

In the first five days of April, the helpline handled almost 500 calls — more than the typical number seen in an entire month, the spokeswoman said.

Sixty percent of the call volume is for senior-related resources like food delivery, but more callers now are asking about health care, help with domestic violence and mental health issues.

“At first, calls were for general information, such as ‘What is COVID-19?’ and ‘Who is at risk?’” said 2-1-1 program manager Elisa Pardo. “Shortly after the first week of shelter-at-home [orders], it was inquiries for food information, child care resources, rent assistance, utility assistance and general financial assistance.

“Now we are experiencing more health-care questions, with calls related to mental health issues increasing countywide,” she said.