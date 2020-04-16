You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 crisis causes helpline calls to spike
Calls to 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County have spiked since the COVID-19 outbreak, rising 300% in the last two weeks of March, said a spokeswoman for the helpline that connects callers with local health and human services agencies.

In the first five days of April, the helpline handled almost 500 calls — more than the typical number seen in an entire month, the spokeswoman said.

Sixty percent of the call volume is for senior-related resources like food delivery, but more callers now are asking about health care, help with domestic violence and mental health issues.

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties

“At first, calls were for general information, such as ‘What is COVID-19?’ and ‘Who is at risk?’” said 2-1-1 program manager Elisa Pardo. “Shortly after the first week of shelter-at-home [orders], it was inquiries for food information, child care resources, rent assistance, utility assistance and general financial assistance.

“Now we are experiencing more health-care questions, with calls related to mental health issues increasing countywide,” she said.

From February to March, 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County had a 30% increase in mental health calls, including inquiries about support for depression and suicidal thoughts, and domestic violence-related calls have tripled since the restrictions on movement due to COVID-19, Pardo said.

Since April 12, the helpline has become the main phone line for COVID-19 information and resources, as the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services call center is closed.

The helpline is confidential, uses certified multilingual information and referral specialists and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at no cost to the caller.

For COVID-19 information and resources, call 211 within the 805 area code or, toll-free, 800-400-1572 from outside the 805 area code; text your ZIP code to 898-211; or visit www.211sbco.org.

Concerned about COVID-19?

